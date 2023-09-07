Schanuel went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's loss to Baltimore, tying a franchise record by reaching base in his 15th straight game to begin his career, per the Associated Press.

Schanuel's third-inning single marked the 15th straight contest in which he's gotten on base since being called up to the majors Aug. 18. That ties a franchise record that Darin Erstad established in 1996. Schanuel is slashing a solid .286/.429/.304 with a 17.6 percent walk rate through 70 plate appearances, though he's yet to go deep or steal a base. Of his 16 hits thus far, 15 have been singles.