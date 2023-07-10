The Angels have selected Schanuel with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Statistically, Schanuel's numbers as a junior were as good or better than anyone in the country. He slashed .447/.615/.868 with 19 home runs and a 14:71 K:BB in 59 games this year for Florida Atlantic, and he also logged an OPS north of 1.000 as a freshman and as a sophomore. Schanuel's power output is more the product of leverage and good swing decisions than pure bat speed. He had a career seven percent strikeout rate and in 2023 he had an 89 percent contact rate, per Baseball America. While he isn't a great runner or athlete, Schanuel projects to be a good defensive first baseman. Given that he didn't face the greatest competition in Conference USA, it's a bit of a red flag that Schanuel slashed .200/.342/.272 with a wood bat in 36 Cape Cod League games last summer, although he at least had strong plate skills (24:24 K:BB). Odds are his hit tool will meet the mark in pro ball, but it's not a given that he will get to enough power in games to profile as an everyday first baseman.