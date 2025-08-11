Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Hits 10th homer in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Tigers.
Schanuel got the Angels on the board with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. It was an encouraging effort for the 23-year-old, who had been just 6-for-32 with one extra-base hit through eight August contests. For the year, he's slashing .272/.358/.396 with 10 home runs, 48 RBI, 57 runs scored and five stolen bases across 492 plate appearances.
