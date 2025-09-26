Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Royals.

Schanuel has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with two homers and four RBI over six games since he returned from a wrist injury. The first baseman is up to 12 homers through 131 games, one shy of his power output from 147 games in 2024. He's added a .267/.355/.393 slash line, 53 RBI, 64 runs scored and five stolen bases in 2025 as an everyday presence in the Angels' lineup when healthy.