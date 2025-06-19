Schanuel went 1-for-5 with a home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Schanuel opened the scoring in the first inning Wednesday with a 396-foot blast off lefty Ryan Yarbrough, his fifth homer this season. The 23-year-old Schanuel has been hot at the plate, going 6-for-19 (.316) with a pair of long balls in his last four games. Overall, his batting .281 with a .773 OPS, 37 runs scored, 25 RBI and three stolen bases across 297 plate appearances this year.