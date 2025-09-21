Schanuel went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

This was Schanuel's second game back from a bruised left wrist that landed him on the injured list in late August. He's gone 3-for-9 with two extra-base hits since his return, so it looks like he's fully healthy for the final week of the season. He's produced a .268/.355/.391 slash line with 11 homers, 52 RBI, 63 runs scored and five stolen bases over 127 contests in his second full campaign.