Schanuel went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 13-3 loss to the Athletics.

Schanuel hadn't homered since June 16, but he hit a reliable .286 (26-for-91) over the 25 games between long balls. The first baseman is up to nine homers, 33 RBI, 33 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .242/.328/.362 slash line through 89 contests. Schanuel has regularly hit second Anthony Rendon returned from a torn hamstring, though Schanuel still occasionally hits leadoff if Rendon is out of the lineup.