The Angels placed Schanuel on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left wrist contusion.

The 23-year-old was held out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Cubs after exiting Saturday's contest with wrist soreness, and he's now landed on the IL after being diagnosed with a bruise. Schanuel will be eligible to be reinstated Sept. 3, though it remains to be seen if he's ready to return at that point.