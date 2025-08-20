Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Reds on Wednesday.
Even with the Reds sending right-hander Nick Martinez to the mound, the lefty-hitting Schanuel will be on the bench for the beginning of Wednesday's game while Niko Kavadas starts at first base and bats eighth. Schanuel has three multi-hit games over his last four starts but has a .611 OPS with one steal, one homer and four RBI in 77 plate appearances since the beginning of August.
