Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Perfect at plate in loss

Schanuel went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and two RBI in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Schanuel was the star of the Angels offense Thursday, posting four of the team's 10 total hits, including both of the club's extra-base knocks. His seventh-inning single plated two runs as part of a five-run rally that resulted in a tie game, but Texas ultimately came away with a walk-off win. Schanuel was in need of a big performance -- he entered Thursday having gone just 1-for-11 over his previous three games and was batting a meager .211 across his past 10 contests.