Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Sitting out with ankle discomfort

Schanuel said that he is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Astros due to lingering left ankle soreness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel missed the minimum 10 days with left ankle tendinitis before being activated Saturday and starting each of the Angels' last two contests at first base. He added Monday that he will not need to go back on the injured list, but Schanuel could have to play at less than 100 percent for a bit as he navigates his nagging ankle problem.