Schanuel (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics but expects to be available as a pinch hitter, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old exited Saturday's contest with calf tightness but believes he'll be back in the lineup Monday in Seattle. Brandon Drury is shifting to first base Sunday while Luis Guillorme receives a start at the keystone.

