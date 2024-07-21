Schanuel (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics but expects to be available as a pinch hitter, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old exited Saturday's contest with calf tightness but believes he'll be back in the lineup Monday in Seattle. Brandon Drury is shifting to first base Sunday while Luis Guillorme receives a start at the keystone.
More News
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Exits early Saturday•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Lifts ninth homer•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Swipes third bag in loss•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Plates four in loss•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Two hits, stolen base in win•