Schanuel went 3-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.

Schanuel was able to account for one-third of the 12 baserunners the Angels earned in this contest. This was a slump-breaking effort for the first baseman, who had gone 0-for-14 over his previous four games. He's been held hitless in four straight games on just two occasions all season, demonstrating consistency at the plate. He's posted a .267/.355/.387 slash line with 10 home runs, 49 RBI, 59 runs scored and five stolen bases over 119 contests.