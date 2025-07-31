Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a loss to the Rangers.

Schanuel brought the Angels to within three runs with his two-run blast in the eighth inning, but those were the final runs either team would score. The first baseman isn't known for his power, and Wednesday's long ball was his first over his past 22 contests. Schanuel is at nine home runs on the season after going deep 13 times across 147 games in his first full MLB campaign last year.