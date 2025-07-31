Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Swats homer in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a loss to the Rangers.
Schanuel brought the Angels to within three runs with his two-run blast in the eighth inning, but those were the final runs either team would score. The first baseman isn't known for his power, and Wednesday's long ball was his first over his past 22 contests. Schanuel is at nine home runs on the season after going deep 13 times across 147 games in his first full MLB campaign last year.
More News
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Posts first career four-hit game•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Cleared to start Monday•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Managing bruised wrist•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: On base four times in win•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Dealing with calf issue•