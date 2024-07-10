Schanuel went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.

Schanuel did well in the contest, earning his seventh multi-hit effort over his last 14 games. In that span, he's also collected two of his three stolen bases on the year. The first baseman had been batting leadoff regularly, but he's been second in the order for both games since Anthony Rendon returned from a torn hamstring. Schanuel is at a .240/.317/.353 slash line with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 31 RBI and 32 runs scored over 83 contests this season. He could get more RBI chances out of the No. 2 spot, but the Angels' overall lackluster offense is likely to keep his production in the counting stats down.