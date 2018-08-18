Despaigne (2-1) allowed five runs on seven hits in a loss to the Rangers on Friday, striking out three and walking one in four innings.

Making his second start of the season (the other coming on March 31 as a member of the Marlins) Despaigne allowed all five runs in the second inning and ended up throwing 78 pitches (47 for strikes) in the outing. The 31-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to make the start Friday, and it's yet to be seen if he remains in the rotation, especially considering that the Angels have days off Monday and Thursday of next week.