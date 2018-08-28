Despaigne danced around 10 base runners (four walks) to limit the Rockies to two runs over four innings while striking out two in a no-decision Monday.

All three of Despaigne's starts with the Angels have lasted just four frames. The veteran swingman posted a respectable 3.5 K/BB ratio over his last two outings, but Monday's 0.5 mark was a step in the wrong direction. Both Tyler Skaggs (groin) and Nick Tropeano (shoulder) are working towards returning from their respective DL stints, putting Despaigne in jeopardy of losing his rotation spot down the stretch. The 31-year-old draws a tough matchup against a red-hot Astros' lineup Sunday.