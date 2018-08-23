Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Lasts four innings in loss
Despaigne (2-2) gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings and taking the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Despaigne wasn't very efficient in this one, requiring 87 pitches (55 strikes) to complete four frames. The veteran swingman has now give up eight runs with a 7:2 K:BB ratio over eight innings in two starts since joining the Halos via a trade earlier this month. Despite the poor results, Despaigne should get another start early next week against the Rockies as Tyler Skaggs (groin) and Nick Tropeano (shoulder) continue to mend on the DL.
