Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Officially recalled from minors
Despaigne was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Friday's start against Texas, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Despaigne will take the hill in Arlington after being traded to the Angels from Miami on Tuesday. The right-hander only recorded one start with the Marlins this season, but has started 43 games dating back to the start of the 2014 season. In a corresponding move, the club also recalled Deck McGuire and sent down Taylor Cole and Osmer Morales.
