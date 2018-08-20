Despaigne is listed as the Angels' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Despaigne was roughed up in his Angels debut over the weekend, letting in five runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss to the Rangers. Despite the unimpressive showing along with his mediocre numbers over 44 career big-league starts, Despaigne will stick in the rotation for another turn with the Angels lacking in healthy alternatives who possess 40-man roster spots. Despaigne will likely shift to the bullpen or head to Triple-A Salt Lake once two of Tyler Skaggs (groin), Nick Tropeano (shoulder), Matt Shoemaker (forearm) or Shohei Ohtani (elbow) are cleared to rejoin the rotation.