Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Receiving another start Wednesday
Despaigne is listed as the Angels' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Despaigne was roughed up in his Angels debut over the weekend, letting in five runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss to the Rangers. Despite the unimpressive showing along with his mediocre numbers over 44 career big-league starts, Despaigne will stick in the rotation for another turn with the Angels lacking in healthy alternatives who possess 40-man roster spots. Despaigne will likely shift to the bullpen or head to Triple-A Salt Lake once two of Tyler Skaggs (groin), Nick Tropeano (shoulder), Matt Shoemaker (forearm) or Shohei Ohtani (elbow) are cleared to rejoin the rotation.
More News
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Officially recalled from minors•
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Slated to start Friday•
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Will join majors as starter•
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Traded to Angels•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Optioned to New Orleans•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...