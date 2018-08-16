Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Slated to start Friday
Despaigne will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to start against the Rangers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Despaigne, who was acquired from the Marlins in a trade earlier in the week, will join the Angels' rotation over the weekend with Tyler Skaggs (groin) and Nick Tropeano (shoulder) both on the shelf. The 31-year-old owns a 5.31 ERA through 20.1 big-league innings this season (all with the Marlins).
More News
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Will join majors as starter•
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Traded to Angels•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Optioned to New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Back from DL•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Kicks off rehab stint•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Heads to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...