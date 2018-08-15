Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Traded to Angels
The Angels acquired Despaigne from the Marlins on Tuesday for cash considerations, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Despaigne struggled during his time in the majors for the Marlins, allowing 16 runs (12 earned) over 20.1 innings with a 18:8 K:BB. The 31-year-old has resided with Triple-A New Orleans since early June, serving as both reliever and starter for the Baby Cakes. Despaigne is likely to report to Triple-A Salt Lake with his new organization for the time being.
