Manager Mike Scioscia stated that Despaigne -- who was acquired via a trade Tuesday -- will join the majors in the next day or two and operate as a starter, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

An official move will have to be made to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for the Angels' recent acquisition. Despaigne figures to take Tyler Skaggs' (groin) vacated spot in the rotation this Thursday against the Rangers. The veteran swingman owns a 4.76 ERA and 5.4 K/9 over 98 career games (43 starts) in the majors, so his fantasy value will be limited even with a projected starting role.