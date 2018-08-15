Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Will join majors as starter
Manager Mike Scioscia stated that Despaigne -- who was acquired via a trade Tuesday -- will join the majors in the next day or two and operate as a starter, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
An official move will have to be made to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for the Angels' recent acquisition. Despaigne figures to take Tyler Skaggs' (groin) vacated spot in the rotation this Thursday against the Rangers. The veteran swingman owns a 4.76 ERA and 5.4 K/9 over 98 career games (43 starts) in the majors, so his fantasy value will be limited even with a projected starting role.
More News
-
Angels' Odrisamer Despaigne: Traded to Angels•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Optioned to New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Back from DL•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Kicks off rehab stint•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Heads to DL•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Leaves with forearm strain Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start