Despaigne will start Thursday's series-opener against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Despaigne was briefly shifted to the bullpen after making three uninspiring starts (7.50 ERA) since joining the Angels mid-August. Thursday was initially expected to be a bullpen game, but that gameplan may not be far off from reality after the swingman failed to complete more than four frames in any of his previous three starts.

