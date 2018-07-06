Angels' Oliver Drake: Headed to major leagues
Drake was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Drake was sent down to the minors on June 19 after clearing waivers, but he'll make a quick turn around as he'll rejoin the big club for the Angels' upcoming series with the Dodgers. He's made 19 appearances in 2018, posting a disastrous 8.24 ERA and 1.98 WHIP with 23 strikeouts across 19.2 innings, so it appears unlikely that he'll be used in any high-leverage situations.
