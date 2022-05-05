Ortega pitched 2.1 scoreless innings against Boston on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

Reid Detmers started for the Angels and completed 4.2 frames before Ortega was summoned with the Red Sox up a run in the fifth. The latter got Xander Bogaerts to ground out to end the inning, and he went on to pitch two more frames, allowing just a harmless single. This was the fifth time in nine outings this season during which Ortega has thrown at least two innings, and he hasn't allowed a run since his first appearance of the campaign. The right-hander has posted a 1.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 14.2 frames, though he has very limited value in fantasy since he has yet to pick up any holds or saves.