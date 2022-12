Ortega was designated for assignment by the Angels on Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ortega had a 1.71 ERA across his first 15 appearances of 2022, but he had a 6.92 ERA in his next 12 outings and finished the campaign in the minors. The 26-year-old has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster, though he'll still likely report to big-league camp for spring training.