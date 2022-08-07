site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Oliver Ortega: Heads back to minors
RotoWire Staff
Aug 7, 2022
3:40 pm ET
Angels returned Ortega to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Ortega's stay with the big club lasted just one day after he was designated as the Angels' 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Mariners. He appeared in relief in the Angels' 7-1 win in the second half of the twin bill, striking out two over a scoreless inning.
