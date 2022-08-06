site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Oliver Ortega: Serving as 27th man
RotoWire Staff
Ortega was called up to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Seattle.
Ortega has thrown 33 innings for the big-league bullpen this season, posting a respectable 3.82 ERA. It's unclear if he'll have the chance to stick around beyond Saturday's twin bill.
