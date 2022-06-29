Ortega (1-3) was tagged with the loss against the White Sox on Tuesday as a result of giving up two runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one batter.

Ortega's control of the zone was fine, as he threw 15 of 19 pitches for strikes. However, the right-hander was too hittable, giving up a trio of base knocks including a two-run homer off the bat of Luis Robert. Long balls have been a problem for Ortega of late -- he's given up four over his past 6.2 innings after yielding just one homer across his first 24 frames of the campaign.