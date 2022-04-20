Ortega (1-1) earned the win, allowing a walk and no runs in two innings in a 7-2 victory Tuesday in Houston.

Ortega entered the game in the fifth inning with the Angels leading 7-1. He faced the top of the lineup in the fifth and retired them in order. Following a Yordan Alvarez walk to start the sixth, he retired the next three batters. After allowing two runs in his first appearance in 2022, the 25-year-old has not allowed a run in six innings. He has, however, walked four and only struck out two in that span.