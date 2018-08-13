Angels' Osmer Morales: Called up from minors

Morales was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Morales has accrued a 6.22 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 83 strikeouts over 92.2 innings with the Bees in 2018. He'll serve as an additional arm out of the bullpen during his time in the big leagues. Eduardo Paredes was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

