Morales was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday.

The Angels needed to free up a spot on their 40-man roster for Monday's starter, Matt Shoemaker, who was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Morales has spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake, posting a 6.44 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 102 innings.

