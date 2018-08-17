Angels' Osmer Morales: Heads to minors

Morales was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Friday's game against Texas, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Morales was promoted to the big leagues Monday, but he failed to make his season debut prior to being banished to the minor leagues. In corresponding moves, Odrisamer Despaigne and Deck McGuire were called up from Triple-A.

