Morales was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Morales will stick with the Bees after being designated for assignment earlier in the week and subsequently passing through waivers untouched. The 25-year-old right-hander posted a lackluster 6.44 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 102 innings with Triple-A Salt lake in 2018.

