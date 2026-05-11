Peraza went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Angels' 6-1 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Peraza put the Angels on the board in the fifth inning with two-run long ball off Eric Lauer. It was Peraza's fifth home run of the year (tying his mark across 264 plate appearances in 2025) and his first long ball since April 16 against the Yankees. He is slashing .282/.339/.476 with five steals, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored across 113 plate appearances this season while serving as the Halos' utility man.