Peraza went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Mariners.

Peraza hit his fifth homer of the season and his second as an Angel after coming into the game as a defensive replacement for Yoan Moncada (ankle). If Moncada misses additional time, Peraza could be a candidate to gain playing time at third base moving forward, though he'll have to compete with Luis Rengifo and Chris Taylor. Peraza is slashing a paltry .173/.234/.268 with 19 RBI, 23 runs scored and six stolen bases over 239 plate appearances between the Angels and the Yankees this season.