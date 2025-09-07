Peraza will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Though he'll be covering shortstop Sunday while Zach Neto gets a rare day of rest, Peraza appears to have emerged as the Angels' everyday first baseman in the continued absence of Nolan Schanuel (wrist). Peraza occupied first base in six of the Angels' previous seven contests, going 7-for-25 (.280 average) with one home run, one double, two walks, three stolen bases, three RBI and two runs during that stretch.