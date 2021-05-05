Naughton (elbow) is scheduled to start for Double-A Rocket City in the second game of its doubleheader Thursday versus Chattanooga, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Acquired by the Angels in the Aug. 31 trade that sent outfielder Brian Goodwin to Cincinnati, Naughton will be making his 2021 debut against his former organization. The 25-year-old lefty was on the shelf for most of big-league spring training while recovering from a flexor pronator strain his left elbow, but he looks to have made a full recovery while working out at the Angels' alternate site for the past month.