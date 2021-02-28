Naughton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor pronator strain in his left elbow Sunday and will be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was acquired from the Reds in August and was a likely bet to begin the season at the Triple-A level, but he could now spent the entirety of spring training recovering from the elbow injury. Even if Naughton recovers on the short end of the 3-to-5 week timeline, the delay could still affect his workload for the start of the season.