Naughton (elbow) is slated for a bullpen session Saturday and has been playing catch at 150 feet, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.comreports.

Naughton has been sidelined with a Grade 1 flexor pronator strain in his left elbow since late February, but he has been throwing for over a week and will take the next step in his recovery with Saturday's bullpen. The left-hander is expected to open the campaign in the minors.