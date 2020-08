Naughton was traded from the Reds to the Angels along with a player to be named later or cash in exchange for Brian Goodwin.

A 24-year-old lefty, Naughton registered impressive earned run averages at High-A (2.63) and Double-A (3.66) last season, but he struck out just 131 batters in 157 innings. He will give the Angels some organizational pitching depth and is likely to end up as a back-end starter or low-leverage reliever long term.