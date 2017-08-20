Bridwell allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Orioles. He struck out three.

Bridwell was only scored upon via a solo home run through the first five innings, but three hits and an error to begin the sixth inning saw three additional runs score for the hosts. He induced an impressive eight groundball outs and issued just one walk, but the rally canceled his bid for his eighth win of the season. Bridwell has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 outings and will carry a sharp 2.92 ERA into Friday's matchup with the Astros.