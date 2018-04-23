Angels' Parker Bridwell: Battling elbow inflammation
Bridwell was diagnosed with elbow inflammation Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
An MRI revealed that Bridwell didn't have any structural damage in his elbow. He'll resume throwing once his bout of inflammation subsides, at which point a timeframe for his eventual activation from the DL should begin to take shape.
