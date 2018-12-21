Bridwell was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Bridwell returns to the Angels' organization after being designated for assignment by the Yankees earlier this week. The 27-year-old spent the past two years with Los Angeles, pitching in 26 big-league games, though he was hampered by injuries throughout the 2018 season. He will come into spring training fully operational and should contend for a starting spot in the Angels' rotation.