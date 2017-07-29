Angels' Parker Bridwell: Collects fifth victory of 2017 on Friday
Bridwell (5-1) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four over 7.1 innings to earn the win Friday against the Blue Jays.
Bridwell had a shutout going until giving up his only run of the evening in the eighth inning, leading to his fifth victory of the campaign. He's held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his four starts this month, and he's been a fantastic find for fantasy owners, as he holds a 2.83 ERA. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Phillies.
More News
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Posts third consecutive quality start in win•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Fans career-high eight in no-decision•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Recalled for Sunday start•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Will start Sunday•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Shipped back to minors following start•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Fires six shutout frames Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...