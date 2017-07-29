Bridwell (5-1) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four over 7.1 innings to earn the win Friday against the Blue Jays.

Bridwell had a shutout going until giving up his only run of the evening in the eighth inning, leading to his fifth victory of the campaign. He's held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his four starts this month, and he's been a fantastic find for fantasy owners, as he holds a 2.83 ERA. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Phillies.