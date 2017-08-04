Angels' Parker Bridwell: Comes down to earth Thursday
Bridwell gave up four runs while allowing nine baserunners over five innings Thursday. He struck out four and avoided a loss in a comeback win over the Phillies.
Thursday's dud ended a streak of four consecutive quality starts from the 26-year-old. One look at Bridwell's peripherals this season (5.8 K/9, 2.4 BB/9 and 1.5 HR/9) tells us why his previous success was more of a smoke and mirror show as opposed to a pitcher to rely upon regularly. The righty's 3.20 ERA will keep him in the rotation for his next start against the Orioles on Tuesday, but his 5.03 FIP should make fantasy owners in standard formats wary.
