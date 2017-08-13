Angels' Parker Bridwell: Completes sweep of Mariners
Bridwell (7-1) turned in six innings in a 4-2 win over Seattle on Sunday, allowing a single earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out two.
The 26-year-old sophomore hasn't lost since June 30, going 5-0 with a 7:30 BB:K over that span. Bridwell's affinity for the win column -- as well as his attractive 2.88 ERA -- make him a sneaky starting option for the suddenly surging Angels.
More News
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Stifles Orioles for sixth win•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Comes down to earth Thursday•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Collects fifth victory of 2017 on Friday•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Posts third consecutive quality start in win•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Fans career-high eight in no-decision•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Recalled for Sunday start•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...