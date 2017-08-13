Bridwell (7-1) turned in six innings in a 4-2 win over Seattle on Sunday, allowing a single earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out two.

The 26-year-old sophomore hasn't lost since June 30, going 5-0 with a 7:30 BB:K over that span. Bridwell's affinity for the win column -- as well as his attractive 2.88 ERA -- make him a sneaky starting option for the suddenly surging Angels.