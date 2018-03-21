Bridwell could be next in line to enter the Angels' six-man rotation if Andrew Heaney (elbow) is unable to go at the start of the regular season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney suffered a scare when his oft-injured elbow flared up in his last start, and while the injury isn't considered serious, it potentially opens up a path for Bridwell to make the rotation if the former is required to start the year on the disabled list. The 26-year-old has struggled at times this spring, but he is coming off of a solid start against the Diamondbacks' regulars Tuesday (5.2 innings, three runs, two walks and five strikeouts) and would likely be the first man up should a rotation spot open up this season after posting a 3.64 ERA over 121 innings last year. Bridwell's pedestrian 5.4 K/9 would likely limit his value to deeper formats if he were to enter the rotation.