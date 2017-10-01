Angels' Parker Bridwell: Earns win in season finale
Bridwell (10-3) pitched seven scoreless innings with three strikeouts to take the win over Seattle on Sunday. He allowed just three hits and a walk.
Bridwell entered with a discouraging 6.60 ERA and 5.4 K/9 through his past six outings, so this was a solid bounce-back showing to cap off the season. While his lack of strikeout upside (5.4 K/9) definitely limits his fantasy value, Bridwell was still able to collect 10 wins and post a solid 3.64 ERA through 121 innings this season. The 26-year-old righty isn't a lock to open the 2018 campaign in the Angels' starting rotation, and in most fantasy settings, Bridwell should probably be viewed as a wait-and-see option next spring.
More News
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Grabs ninth win Tuesday•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Takes loss against Indians•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Shuts out Rangers over six•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Tosses quality start against Mariners•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Allows six runs in no-decision Monday•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Roughed up by Athletics•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...