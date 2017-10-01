Bridwell (10-3) pitched seven scoreless innings with three strikeouts to take the win over Seattle on Sunday. He allowed just three hits and a walk.

Bridwell entered with a discouraging 6.60 ERA and 5.4 K/9 through his past six outings, so this was a solid bounce-back showing to cap off the season. While his lack of strikeout upside (5.4 K/9) definitely limits his fantasy value, Bridwell was still able to collect 10 wins and post a solid 3.64 ERA through 121 innings this season. The 26-year-old righty isn't a lock to open the 2018 campaign in the Angels' starting rotation, and in most fantasy settings, Bridwell should probably be viewed as a wait-and-see option next spring.